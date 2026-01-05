Anthony Joshua Reemerges After Nigeria Crash Claims Two Close Friends

Anthony Joshua shared his first public message this week following a deadly car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two people deeply tied to his personal and professional life.

The crash took place earlier this week on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a major thoroughfare known for heavy traffic. Joshua was part of a traveling convoy when the collision occurred. Two longtime associates, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, were killed. Both men had been fixtures in Joshua’s inner circle for years and were widely regarded as family.

Joshua, 36, acknowledged the loss in an Instagram post, choosing an image over words. The photo captured a private moment of mourning, showing Joshua standing alongside his mother and the families of Ghami and Ayodele. One relative held a framed photograph of Ghami, a quiet but powerful detail that drew attention across social media.

The absence of a written caption stood out. Many observers viewed the decision as deliberate, allowing the image to speak for the loss and keeping the focus on remembrance rather than on public commentary. Messages of support quickly followed from fans, fighters, and figures throughout the boxing community.

Joshua suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at a hospital in Lagos before being medically cleared. He remained in Nigeria for several days afterward, staying close to the families and assisting with arrangements, a choice that drew praise from supporters.

Reports indicate Joshua returned to the United Kingdom on Saturday without making public appearances. He has not commented on his boxing plans since the incident, with sources saying his priority remains honoring Ghami and Ayodele.

Funeral services for both men are scheduled for January 4 at the London Central Mosque. What had been an active period in Joshua’s career has now been eclipsed by tragedy.

The focus remains on remembrance, family, and shared grief, underscoring that even elite athletes confront moments that reach far beyond the game.