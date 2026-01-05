Balad Beast will return to the historic heart of Jeddah on January 29 and 30, 2026, marking its fourth edition with its most expansive and immersive celebration to date. Set within the UNESCO World Heritage site of Al Balad, the festival will once again transform the district’s ancient streets into a living showcase of music, art, and culture.

The 2026 lineup spans electronic, hip hop, pop, and global sounds, led by Solomun, Playboi Carti, Shaggy, Don Toliver, Ben Böhmer, Loco Dice, Pawsa, Destroy Lonely, Naïka, and many more, with additional artists still to be announced.

Balad Beast unfolds across Al Balad’s winding alleys, open squares, and souqs, featuring four distinct stages integrated into the historic setting. Bab stage hosts major headline performances, Omda stage highlights deeper electronic sounds, Souq stage blends global and regional acts inspired by traditional markets, and Roshan stage offers a melodic and immersive experience framed by iconic architecture.

With over 100 local, regional, and international artists expected, the festival continues to grow while honoring Al Balad’s cultural legacy. Tickets for Balad Beast 2026 are now available via NOFOMO. The festival is open to ages 16 and up, with doors opening daily at 8:00 pm.