Chip Tha Ripper Releases “Fat Raps 4” Featuring MGK, Denzel Curry, and Larry June

Chip Tha Ripper continues his long-running Fat Raps series with “Fat Raps 4,” a new collaboration that brings together Machine Gun Kelly, Denzel Curry, and Larry June on one track. The song appears as part of Rapping Paper: Gift Raps 2, a holiday-era release that blends loose energy with straightforward rap records.

“Fat Raps 4” follows the format the series has been known for. A simple structure, open production, and space for each artist to deliver a verse without overlap or forced cohesion. Chip Tha Ripper opens the track, setting the pace before handing it off to his collaborators. The record moves cleanly from one verse to the next, with each artist maintaining their own style rather than adjusting to a shared tone.

Machine Gun Kelly brings a rapid, tightly paced verse that leans into rhythm and momentum. Denzel Curry follows with a more forceful delivery, adding contrast through cadence and vocal presence. Larry June closes the track with a laid-back approach, keeping his verse conversational and measured. The sequencing allows each rapper to exist independently while still contributing to the overall flow of the song.

Rather than framing itself as a concept record, “Fat Raps 4” operates as a straightforward collaboration. There’s no hook-driven structure or narrative thread tying the verses together. The focus stays on verses, timing, and consistency.

As part of Rapping Paper: Gift Raps 2, the track reflects Chip Tha Ripper’s ongoing approach to releasing music without over-framing it. “Fat Raps 4” fits comfortably within that lane, offering a clean, feature-driven rap record that can stand on its own outside of any seasonal context.

“Fat Raps 4” is available now across major streaming platforms.