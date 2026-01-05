Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Clipse Reveals the Moment That Sparked Their Album Reunion

January 5, 2026
Shawn Grant

Clipse recalls the moment when they knew it was time to reunite for a new album. And it was one specific song.

During a GQ interview, Malice read from a cue card, asking, “What was the moment where I knew we needed to make another album?” Pusha T answered without hesitation, pointing to the fan response to “I Pray For You,” a track from his 2022 album It’s Almost Dry that featured Malice.

“That’s the moment I knew, anyway,” Pusha T said, crediting the overwhelming reaction from listeners as the catalyst for their reunion.

You can hear the full interview below.