Clipse Reveals the Moment That Sparked Their Album Reunion

Clipse recalls the moment when they knew it was time to reunite for a new album. And it was one specific song.

During a GQ interview, Malice read from a cue card, asking, “What was the moment where I knew we needed to make another album?” Pusha T answered without hesitation, pointing to the fan response to “I Pray For You,” a track from his 2022 album It’s Almost Dry that featured Malice.

“That’s the moment I knew, anyway,” Pusha T said, crediting the overwhelming reaction from listeners as the catalyst for their reunion.

