Eddie Murphy has opened up about his decision to leave the 2007 Academy Awards shortly after losing Best Supporting Actor.

Murphy said the choice was not about anger or disappointment but about avoiding becoming what he called “the sympathy guy all night.” He recalled Clint Eastwood approaching him and offering comfort, prompting him to leave the ceremony quietly.

“I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, I’m not gonna be this guy all night. Let’s just leave,’” Murphy said. He emphasized that he did not storm out, choosing instead to step away on his own terms.

Murphy’s candid reflection offers a rare glimpse into the emotional dynamics behind major award shows and how public reactions can shape personal decisions for nominees on Hollywood’s biggest night.

via