Here’s the latest with D4vd. Prosecutors in Los Angeles are moving closer to a potential indictment against singer D4vd, according to a report from KTLA, as a grand jury prepares to review evidence gathered during a search of his Hollywood Hills home.

Reports say authorities are expected to present items recovered during the raid, including an unused burn cage incinerator and a chainsaw. Private investigator Steve Fischer, who has closely followed the case, commented publicly on the findings, raising questions about the presence of the equipment in a residential setting. In a post on X, Fischer described the burn cage as “an item you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills.”

Fischer added that the cage was “advertised to burn at 1,600 degrees,” while noting that human cremations are “typically performed at approximately 1,400 degrees.” He further stated that incinerators are illegal within city limits and “serve no legitimate purpose at a residential property in the Hollywood Hills.”

Our friends at TMZ reported that prosecutors are likely pursuing murder charges, citing sources familiar with the proceedings. The outlet said the grand jury, which convened last month, could issue an indictment at any time. Sources also told TMZ that lead prosecutor Beth Silverman believes d4vd is guilty of murder.

Get this, as part of the investigation, d4vd’s former manager, Robert Morgenroth, recently testified before the grand jury. According to the report, Morgenroth said he did not contact police because it “wasn’t his responsibility.”

The case centers on the death of Celeste Rivas, whose body was discovered last September in the trunk of the singer’s Tesla. Rivas was 15 at the time of her death and had been missing for nearly two years after last being seen in April 2024 at age 13. d4vd, who was experiencing rapid career momentum with his song “Romantic Homicide” gaining traction on TikTok, has since become the focus of a high profile criminal investigation.