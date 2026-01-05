Industry Fallout Grows Around D4vd as Death Investigation Continues Without Charges

Here we go in the serious situation involving singer D4vd, where he is confronting mounting professional repercussions as a Los Angeles death investigation continues, even though authorities have not filed criminal charges against him.

In case you missed it, the case began Sept. 8, when police responded to reports of a strong odor coming from a vehicle parked at an impound lot. Officers discovered a body inside a 2023 Tesla that had been towed several days earlier. Law enforcement later confirmed the car was registered to David Anthony Burke, the Texas native who records under the name d4vd.

The discovery coincided with a sudden halt to the artist’s public activity. One day before the police located the body, D4vd canceled his world tour and stopped posting on social media. His last Instagram activity was dated Sept. 7.

Since then, industry partners have quietly stepped back. When the Madden NFL 26 soundtrack was released in August, it featured d4vd’s song “What Are You Waiting For.” TMZ later reported that the track was removed from the game’s official playlist. EA Sports and the franchise’s representatives have not issued public statements explaining the change.

Brand partnerships have also unraveled. Crocs and Hollister pulled d4vd from a joint advertising campaign. In a statement to Footwear News, the companies said they were aware of the ongoing situation and removed campaign materials featuring the artist while the investigation proceeds.

In November, ABC News reported that law enforcement sources had identified d4vd as a person of interest and alleged he was not cooperating with investigators. No agency has publicly confirmed those claims, and no warrant or charging document has been filed. The outlet also reported that sources described the body of Celeste Rivas as dismembered and suggested multiple individuals may have been involved. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not released an official cause or manner of death.

A grand jury has been convened to review evidence. Prosecutors have not announced whether charges will be filed. As of publication, d4vd has not been charged with any crime.