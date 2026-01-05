Joe Budden Clowns Adin Ross Amid Doechii Industry Plant Debate

In case you didn’t know… Joe Budden and Adin Ross do not like each other. Over the weekend, Doechii released a new song, “Girl, Get Up,” in which many of her listeners believed she was addressing industry plant rumors through Ross.

Joe Budden spoke on that during his self-titled podcast, citing, “He was talking a little fuckety, little fuckety fuck.” Poignant commentary.

Glasses Malone also believed the words were about Ross, who issued a threat, which Budden cosigned. “I’m rooting for Glasses Malone to group up all the crips and beat up homebody,” Budden said.

You can hear it below.

Joe budden calls for direct violence on Adin Ross for his comments made on Doechii



"I'm rooting for Glasses Malone to group up all the crips and beat up homeboy" in reference to Adin pic.twitter.com/xpFSAHCSbo — Adin Updates (@AdinUpdatess) January 4, 2026

Malone and Budden may not be Ross’ only worry. He’s also facing a RICO alongside Drake.

According to the complaint, Stake allegedly operates an unlawful online casino disguised as a sweepstakes platform. At the same time, Drake is accused of promoting the site and participating in financial schemes connected to artificial streaming inflation. The lawsuit claims Drake used Stake to inflate play counts of his music across major streaming platforms, including Spotify, to fabricate popularity and distort recommendation algorithms.

The filing further alleges that Drake, along with individuals identified as Ross and Nguyen, used Stake’s “Tipping” feature to transfer money between one another. Plaintiffs describe the tipping system as an unregulated money transmitter that exists outside the oversight of financial regulators. Through this function, the defendants allegedly financed automated bots and streaming farms designed to generate fraudulent streams of Drake’s music.

Additional details here.