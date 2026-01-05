Lil Durk Faces Federal Trial as Prosecutors Outline Witness Strategy

Lil Durk is moving closer to a federal trial in Los Angeles as prosecutors revealed plans to call multiple cooperating witnesses who they say will testify that the rapper organized and fronted the money for deadly 2022 ambush linked to a feud with rapper Quando Rondo.

Federal prosecutors gave up the details of their witness strategy in a new court filing this week while opposing defense efforts to block key testimonies. According to the filing, insiders are expected to describe how the alleged plot was planned, funded, and carried out, with prosecutors claiming Durk as the kingpin behind the move.

AllHipHop notes the charges are linked to the August 2022 killing of Lul Pab, a cousin of rapper Quando Rondo, who was shot near a Beverly Hills gas station. Prosecutors allege the killing was retaliation connected to the 2020 death of Chicago rapper King Von, a close associate of Durk, which intensified tensions between rival camps.

Grab more details here.





