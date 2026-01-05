Lil Duval Shrugs Off ‘Celina Powell’ and Offset Drama With Viral Joke

Lil Duval has entered the Celina Powell chat with a single line that quickly redirected the well, toxic convo.

On Jan. 3, the Smile comedian reposted a viral video shared by Celina Powell that showed her nude in bed next to a sleeping Offset. Duval added his own caption to the clip, writing, “I guess I’m the only n***a who left this ho on read,” followed by laughing emojis.

I guess I’m the only nigga who left this ho on read 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/3XpxtU6Rxy — lil duval (@lilduval) January 3, 2026

Get this, the comment spread fast, not because it suggested any real connection, but because it leaned into Powell’s long-standing online reputation. Powell has become a familiar figure in celebrity gossip circles, frequently linking herself to high-profile men and igniting viral debates with provocative claims.

Celina Powell posts a video with Offset sleeping in bed next to her.pic.twitter.com/Ierpk75ZgA — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 2, 2026

Her New Year’s Day post did not hold back. Alongside the video, Powell wrote, “Made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol. Offset you sleepy boy.” The footage showed Offset asleep as Powell filmed herself next to him and raised her middle finger toward his face.

Wild times.

The clip gained traction almost immediately, fueled by Offset’s ongoing public issues with Cardi B. Reactions ranged from disbelief to mockery, with social media users dissecting every frame.

Duval took a different approach. Rather than question the story or defend anyone involved, he treated the situation as a familiar routine. His joke suggested boredom rather than shock, casting the moment as another replay in a cycle audiences have seen before.

By framing the drama as something he ignored, Duval flipped the spotlight. The focus shifted from the claim itself to the culture surrounding it, where attention often matters more than verification. His response echoed a growing sentiment online that these viral eruptions feel less surprising with each repeat.

Like we said, just toxic.