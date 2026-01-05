a once-in-a-lifetime talent continues to make his mark#CLEvsCIN on CBS and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/GOy951yUP9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 4, 2026

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett delivered a historic performance in a 20-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, recording his 23rd sack of the season and setting a new NFL single-season sack record.

With the milestone, Garrett surpassed Michael Strahan, who recorded 22.5 sacks in 2001, and T.J. Watt, who reached the same total in 2021. It marks the most sacks in a single season since individual sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Garrett also continued his remarkable consistency, recording a sack in 79 career games. That total ties Pro Football Hall of Famers DeMarcus Ware and Reggie White for the most games with a sack by a player in his first nine seasons since 1982.

According to Next Gen Stats, Garrett’s record-breaking sack showcased elite explosiveness. He crossed the line of scrimmage just 0.23 seconds after the snap, the fastest sack recorded in the league this season. His average get-off time of 0.70 seconds ranked as the fastest among all pass rushers with at least 200 pass rushes.

Garrett’s combination of speed, power, and consistency continues to place him among the most dominant defensive players in NFL history.