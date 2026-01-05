NBA YoungBoy Cleared After Utah Traffic Stop Leads to Alleged Drug Seizure

NBA YoungBoy was not arrested or charged after a traffic stop in Utah led to the discovery of illegal drugs in a vehicle he was riding in, according to state authorities.

The stop took place on Interstate 15, where Utah Highway Patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle after developing probable cause to search. During that search, officers located illicit substances inside the car. NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was a passenger at the time.

Law enforcement officials stressed that Gaulden was not accused of owning or possessing the drugs and was not taken into custody. Responsibility for the substances was attributed to other occupants of the vehicle.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said a male driver and a female passenger admitted the drugs belonged to them. Prosecutors are now reviewing whether to file charges against those individuals.

“In consultation with the Utah County Attorney’s Office, it was decided that charges would be screened against those two individuals for the possession of those illicit drugs,” Alexander said.

Alexander added that Gaulden was not part of that charging review. Troopers also recovered cash during the search, but authorities said there was no evidence connecting the money to the drugs found in the vehicle.

“At this time, I’m not aware of charges being considered against Mr. Gaulden,” Alexander said.

Authorities declined to identify the driver or the other passenger, and no formal charges have been announced.

Gaulden, 26, currently lives in Utah and has prior legal matters on record in the state. In 2024, he resolved a prescription drug fraud case by paying a $25,000 fine and had previously served time related to a felony firearm possession conviction. Officials said those past cases played no role in the current investigation.

Legal experts note that vehicle-related drug cases often hinge on clear possession and statements from those involved. In this instance, investigators relied on admissions made during the stop and evidence gathered at the scene.