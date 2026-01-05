The NFL playoff picture is officially set following the conclusion of Week 18, with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks securing the top seeds in their respective conferences.

The Denver Broncos finished the regular season 14-3 after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 19-3. The win earned Denver the No. 1 seed in the AFC, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs. The Broncos also captured the AFC West title for the first time since 2015 and reached 14 wins for just the second time in franchise history.

The New England Patriots locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC at 14-3, clinching their first playoff berth since 2021 and their first AFC East title since 2019. New England will host the No. 7 seed Chargers in the Wild Card round.

The Jacksonville Jaguars secured the No. 3 seed after finishing 13-4 and winning the AFC South for the first time since 2022. Jacksonville will host the No. 6 seed Buffalo Bills, who enter the postseason at 12-5.

The AFC North title will be decided on Sunday Night Football when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. The winner will claim the No. 4 seed and host the No. 5 seed Houston Texans, who finished 12-5.

In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks earned the No. 1 seed by defeating San Francisco 13-3 to finish 14-3. Seattle won the NFC West for the first time since 2020 and secured the top seed for the first time since 2014, the season they won Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Chicago Bears captured the NFC North and the No. 2 seed at 11-6 and will host the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles earned the No. 3 seed and will host the San Francisco 49ers. The Carolina Panthers claimed the NFC South and will host the Los Angeles Rams to round out Wild Card Weekend.