The NFL has announced the official schedule for Wild Card Weekend, powered by Verizon, taking place January 10 to 12, with all kickoff times listed in Eastern Time.
Saturday’s action begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Carolina Panthers on FOX. The night game features the Green Bay Packers at the Chicago Bears at 8:00 p.m. on Prime Video.
Sunday opens with the Buffalo Bills at the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. on CBS. The San Francisco 49ers face the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 p.m. on FOX, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers at the New England Patriots at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.
Wild Card Weekend concludes Monday night at 8:00 p.m. when the Houston Texans visit the winner of Baltimore or Pittsburgh on ESPN and ABC.