A report from The New York Times claims that frustration inside the Trump administration escalated after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro continued making public appearances marked by dancing and displays of defiance. According to the report, some officials interpreted those moments as deliberate mockery amid rising tensions between Washington and Caracas. Maduro was captured over the weekend as Trump ordered a military strike on the country of Venezuela.

The Trump admin made the final decision to abduct Nicolás Maduro after he wouldn't stop dancing in public, according to the New York Times.



The newspaper stated that Maduro’s repeated public dancing and relaxed demeanor contributed to a growing belief within the Trump team that the Venezuelan leader was dismissing U.S. threats. “Mr. Maduro’s regular public dancing and other displays of nonchalance in recent weeks helped persuade some on the Trump team that the Venezuelan president was mocking them and trying to call what he believed to be a bluff, according to two of the people…”

As tensions mounted, the report claims that officials opted to escalate their response. “So the White House decided to follow through on its military threats.”

According to the account, Maduro’s refusal to comply with a U.S. ultimatum and his continued appearances on state television fueled irritation among senior officials. Trump’s team reportedly viewed the behavior as intentional provocation, prompting them to take decisive action.

The claims outlined in the report remain based on unnamed sources and have not been independently verified. Still, they offer a striking look at how symbolism and perception can influence high-level political decision-making.