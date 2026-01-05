What to Do After a Car Accident, According to Legal Experts

Byline: Jon Stojan

Chaikin Trial Group, a Long Island-based personal injury law firm, states on its website, “A serious car accident can change everything in an instant, your health, your income, your plans for the future.”

Car accidents are the most common type of personal injury, and the severity of one can vary greatly. Considering relevant information about motor vehicle accidents, preparing now for what to do if you find yourself in an accident is a prime course of action. Once the events at the scene are handled, avenues of personal compensation and justice open up, like personal injury lawyers if the accident caused bodily harm.

Car Crash Data

Per the United States Department of Transportation’s “Summary of Motor Vehicle Traffic Crashes Traffic Safety Facts,” in the ten years from 2014 to 2023, traffic accidents increased by 25%. There were a total of 6,064,284 police reported traffic accidents in 2014.

However, from 2022 to 2023, traffic crashes increased by 4.5%. There were an estimated 5,930,697 police reported accidents in 2022. In 2023, police reported an estimated 6,138,359 traffic crashes, meaning there was an increase of 207,662 police reported traffic accidents.

Of the 2023 accidents, an estimated 2,442,581 people were injured in those crashes. With this data, the importance of preparation for a car crash can be extrapolated.

What To Do After An Accident

Experts recommend that you move to the shoulder and ensure everyone involved is safe, whether that is passengers in your vehicle or the driver/passengers of the vehicle(s) involved.

Once everyone is accounted for, report the accident and explain any and all injuries so they can determine if emergency vehicles are needed. In some states, such as Tennessee, this step is vital for insurance claim purposes. Be sure you are up to date on the laws for your state.

Exchange information with the drivers of the vehicle(s) involved, and document damages to your vehicle, skid marks, and injuries sustained. Higgins Injury Law recommends noting the time of day as well, and if there are security cameras nearby.

Insurance

After leaving the scene of the accident, it is important to notify your car insurance company of the accident. Chaikin Trial Group claims that insurance companies are not on your side and says, “Their job is to reduce payouts, not offer fair compensation.”

Higgins seems to support the wariness towards insurance companies, recommending reporting only facts about time and place, avoiding recorded statements without conferring with a lawyer, and refusing to accept a quick settlement without knowing the extent of your injuries.

Legal Support From Chaikin Trial Group

If, after an accident, you are not satisfied with the settlement or need assistance receiving one, a personal injury lawyer could be a route for you. The Chaikin Trial Group provides legal representation for people injured in car crashes, including rear-end crashes, T-bone, head-on accidents, rideshare crashes, and more.

The firm handles every aspect of a car accident claim, from investigating the crash scene and negligent parties, communicating with insurance companies, to filing lawsuits if fair settlements aren’t offered

They “don’t settle for less than you deserve,” and their lawyers do the best they can to provide clients with maximum compensation. They pursue compensation for medical expenses, lost income, property damage, pain and suffering, emotional trauma, and wrongful death damages when applicable.

Founder Ian Chaikin says, “At Chaikin Trial Group, we believe trust and transparency are the foundation of every client relationship.” Chaikin Trial Group is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), reflecting their commitment to ethical practices and client service.

If you are located in the NYC or Long Island area, Chaikin Trial Group could be a suitable avenue for recourse post accident.

FAQ

Q: What do I do if I’ve been in an accident?

You should move over to the shoulder and call 911. Make sure all parties are safe, and report any injuries to authorities. Write down information from the other driver(s) and contact your insurance.

Q: What should I tell my insurance?

Provide the facts of the accident, like what time it occurred and where. Any extra information supplied is up to you, the insurance company, and your lawyer, if one is involved.

Q: What are personal injury lawyers for?

Personal injury lawyers, like Chaikin Trial Group, work with people who have been injured in car accidents to get them the most compensation for their injuries.