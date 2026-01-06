Anthony Joshua has spoken publicly for the first time following a fatal car crash that claimed the lives of two of his closest friends and longtime trainers, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

The heavyweight boxing champion shared an Instagram post honoring their memory. The image showed Joshua standing beside his mother, alongside the mothers of Ghami and Ayodele, highlighting a moment of shared grief and solidarity among the families affected by the tragedy.

“My brother’s keeper,” Joshua captioned the photo, offering a brief but emotional statement that reflected the deep bond he shared with both men.

The post marked Joshua’s first public acknowledgment since the crash and was met with an outpouring of support from fans, fellow athletes, and members of the boxing community. Many expressed condolences and praised Joshua for standing with the families during an incredibly painful time.

Further details about the crash have not been publicly elaborated on by Joshua. His message instead focused on unity, remembrance, and honoring those he lost, signaling a moment of mourning rather than explanation.