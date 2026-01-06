A$AP Rocky Releases New Single “Punk Rocky” Ahead of ‘DON’T BE DUMB’

A$AP Rocky has officially released his latest single, “Punk Rocky,” a raw and subversive track that signals the tone of his long-awaited new era. Written by Rakim Mayers alongside Cristoforo Donadi, Adam King Feeney, and Zach Fogarty, the song leans into unfiltered energy and stripped-down intensity that feels unmistakably Rocky.

The accompanying music video expands the vision. Directed by A$AP Rocky with Folkert Verdoorn and Simon Becks, known collectively as The Three Musketeers, the video was produced by Magna Studios, Freenjoy, and AWGE. It stars Winona Ryder, Danny Elfman, Thundercat, and A$AP Nast, while bringing five of Rocky’s DON’T BE DUMB alter egos to life. Rocky portrays GR1M, alongside appearances from RUGAHAND, BABUSHKA BOI, SHIRTHEAD, and DUMMY.

“Punk Rocky” arrives ahead of DON’T BE DUMB, Rocky’s first full-length album in eight years. The project has already sparked major global anticipation, with cover art created by Tim Burton in collaboration with Rocky. The artwork features six signature personas that reflect defining moments throughout his career.

The release follows a landmark year for Rocky, including roles as Met Gala co-chair, creative director for Ray Ban, Chanel house ambassador, and standout performances at Lollapalooza and Camp Flog Gnaw.