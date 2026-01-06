Multi platinum global superstar DaBaby has officially announced his upcoming album Be More Grateful, set for release on January 16. Alongside the announcement, he unveiled a new single and music video titled “DON’T INSULT ME,” featuring his daughter, Twin, marking one of the most personal moments of his career.

The track introduces a more reflective chapter for DaBaby, blending urgency and vulnerability while centering themes of pride, protection, and perspective. Directed by Nick Mays, the video opens with paparazzi and reporters aggressively surrounding DaBaby as he walks with Twin. The moment escalates until Twin steps in, using her superpowers to wave off a reporter, shifting the tone of the scene. The visuals then follow DaBaby as he delivers pointed verses about identity, resilience, and remaining grounded, with Twin by his side throughout.

“DON’T INSULT ME” sets the emotional foundation for Be More Grateful, which continues themes introduced in recent releases. Fans who pre order the album will receive instant gratification tracks including “DON’T INSULT ME,” “PBJT,” and previously released singles “LETTER TO MY YN,” “PAPER LOW,” and “OUT YA BUSINESS.”

The rollout follows a steady creative streak from DaBaby. “LETTER TO MY YN” focused on motivating the younger generation, while the black and white video for “OUT YA BUSINESS,” released on his birthday, reinforced messages of focus and accountability.

Beyond music, DaBaby remains committed to community impact. In 2024, he launched DaBaby Cares in honor of his late brother Glenn Johnson, promoting mental health awareness and providing resources to young people through school based outreach.