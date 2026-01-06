Dr. Harrison Lee: The Surgeon Behind Some of Hollywood’s Most Talked-About Transformations

Dr. Harrison Lee has built a reputation for natural-looking results, and his Instagram following shows it

If you’ve scrolled through celebrity transformations and wondered who’s behind some of the most natural-looking work in Hollywood, there’s a good chance it’s Dr. Harrison Lee.

With over 1 million Instagram followers and offices in Beverly Hills, Manhattan, and Dubai, Dr. Lee has become a highly sought-after facial plastic surgeon. But what really sets him apart isn’t just his celebrity clientele…it’s his approach to facial surgery that prioritizes looking like yourself, but better.

The surgeon celebrities trust

Dr. Lee’s patient list includes some well-known names in entertainment. He’s performed Facial Feminization Surgery on Caitlyn Jenner, Nikita Dragun, and most recently, Dylan Mulvaney. But beyond the high-profile work, his practice is built on a straightforward philosophy: natural results that enhance what you already have, not change who you are.

“My goal is to work with each patient to design a customized plan that enhances their natural beauty,” Dr. Lee explains. “It’s not about creating a different face. It’s about revealing the best version of the face you already have.”

That philosophy has earned him appearances on CNN, Dr. 90210, E! Entertainment, and features in Forbes, USA Today, and Cosmopolitan. But for Dr. Lee, the real measure of success isn’t media attention, but it’s the patients who feel confident enough to live their lives fully.

Mastering the Deep Plane difference

While Dr. Lee performs a wide range of facial procedures, he’s particularly known for two techniques that represent advances in facelift surgery: Deep Plane Facelifts and Endoscopic Facelifts.

The Deep Plane Facelift is considered an advanced facelift technique. Unlike traditional facelifts that work on the surface, the deep plane approach repositions the deeper layers of facial tissue, creating results that look natural and last longer. It requires precision and anatomical understanding that comes from years of specialized training.

The Endoscopic Facelift uses tiny cameras and specialized instruments inserted through small incisions, resulting in minimal scarring and faster recovery. It’s the kind of procedure that appeals to people who want significant results without obvious signs of surgery.

“These techniques allow me to create transformations that don’t look ‘done,’” Dr. Lee says. “People notice you look refreshed, rested, younger but they can’t quite put their finger on what changed.”

The training that sets him apart

Dr. Lee’s expertise reflects years of dedicated training. He’s triple board-certified, which is a distinction held by relatively few surgeons. He’s certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

His training spans 18 years and includes a dental degree from Tufts University, a medical degree from New York Medical College, residencies in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Head and Neck Surgery, and a fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery under renowned surgeon Dr. Frank Kamer at The Lasky Clinic in Beverly Hills.

This comprehensive background allows him to approach facial surgery from multiple angles and understand not just the aesthetics, but the underlying bone structure, tissue dynamics, and healing processes that determine long-term results.

Why his patients travel from around the world

With offices in Beverly Hills, Manhattan, and Dubai, Dr. Lee treats patients from across the United States and around the globe. His practice attracts people from all ethnic backgrounds, and he’s known for his ability to work with diverse facial structures while respecting and enhancing each patient’s unique features.

Part of what draws patients to his practice is his attention to detail. Every procedure is customized. Every consultation is thorough. And every result is designed to look natural: the kind of work that makes people wonder if you’ve just been on a really good vacation, not under a surgeon’s knife.

His Instagram, followed by over a million people, offers a glimpse into his work, showcasing transformations that are dramatic in their subtlety. It’s not about creating cookie-cutter faces. It’s about precision, artistry, and understanding what makes each face unique.

Beyond the operating room

Dr. Lee’s precision and discipline extend beyond surgery. He’s a lifelong martial artist, holding black belts in Taekwondo, Korean Jiujitsu, Hapkido, Tang Soo Do, and Northern Shaolin Kung Fu.

The mindset required to reach this level of martial arts training- focus, control, and commitment to mastery is what he brings to the operating room. Every movement is intentional. Every decision is calculated. Every result is the product of years of dedicated practice.

The future of facial surgery

As facial plastic surgery continues to evolve, Dr. Lee remains engaged with the field’s developments. He continues refining his techniques, staying current with advances, and maintaining high standards of patient safety and care.

His work has impacted thousands of lives, helping people feel more confident, more comfortable, and more like their best selves. Whether it’s a celebrity preparing for their next red carpet appearance or someone simply wanting to look as good as they feel, Dr. Lee’s approach remains consistent: skilled work, natural results, and dedication to each patient’s unique goals.

For those seeking facial rejuvenation from a respected surgeon, Dr. Harrison Lee offers extensive experience and expertise. With him, artistry meets precision, and transformation is approached thoughtfully.

