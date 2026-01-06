Love is in the air up in the 6, that’s Toronto btw. The new year is off to a celebratory start for Chubbs, a longtime fixture in Drake’s inner circle. The Toronto native shared the news that he is engaged, marking a major personal milestone after nearly six years with his partner.

The nuptials were revealed the engagement on the gram, when Chubbs @chubbsview posted pics from the proposal alongside a brief caption that read, “Forever. 🙏🏾🤞🏾❤️.” The moment quickly drew attention, with fans and friends flooding the comments to offer congratulations.

His fiancée, who goes by @ilovezizii on Instagram, also shared her excitement with a heartfelt message of her own. “Engaged to my best friend!! Almost 6 years later and you still go above and beyond to make me happy.

Love you forever FIANCÉ ♥️♥️♥️💍💍💍✨✨✨,” she wrote.

Among those celebrating the couple was Drake, who left a message in the comments showing support for his close friend. “Love you two congrats,” he wrote.

While Chubbs tends to stay out of the spotlight, his role alongside Drake has long been recognized. He originally came into the rapper’s orbit through security work, helping protect Drake during tours and public appearances. Over time, that professional relationship evolved into a close personal bond.

Today, Chubbs is widely viewed as one of Drake’s most trusted allies and a core member of the OVO team. His presence reflects a blend of loyalty, discretion, and long-standing friendship that extends beyond business.

As congratulations continue to pour in, the engagement marks a rare glimpse into the private life of someone best known for standing just outside the frame. For Chubbs and his fiancée, the moment signals a new chapter built on years of shared history and commitment.