Hit-Boy began the new year dealing with an unwelcome disruption after intruders broke into his California studio before sunrise. The Grammy-winning producer revealed the incident online, posting surveillance footage that showed the burglars rummaging through the space and leaving with little to show for it. The break-in happened around dawn and quickly caught the attention of fellow artists and fans.

This morning around 4am some idiots broke into my office / studio and went thru a hassle just to get next to nothing. i had my grammys there and i know they wanted my jewels but not today champions FOH. i did a freestyle called "Crow Bars" watching the footage of these low life's… pic.twitter.com/AzXdhdsU5W — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) January 5, 2026

Sharing details directly, Hit-Boy addressed the situation with blunt clarity. “This morning around 4 am, some idiots broke into my office/studio and went through a hassle just to get next to nothing,” he wrote. He added that his most meaningful items, including his Grammy awards and jewelry, were left untouched. The message carried irritation, but not panic, and reflected a steady resolve rather than shock.

Instead of letting the moment linger, Hit-Boy translated it into music. He released a freestyle titled “Crow Bars,” reframing the incident through sharp wordplay and perspective. One line stood out immediately: “they brought crow bars, and left with karma.” The record read less as anger and more as acceptance, underscoring control over his own narrative.

The incident follows a recent burglary experienced by producer Sonny Digital, who also spoke publicly about losing equipment. In a video shared with followers, he said, “Yesterday, some bum as n***s came in here and stole all my keyboards, all my equipment… Don’t worry about the materials, I’m going to get this back. It’s just the principle of it though, you know what I’m saying?”

While the break-in was an unwelcome start to 2026, Hit-Boy’s momentum remains steady. After a strong 2025 run that included work with rising West Coast artists and GOLDFISH, his collaborative album with The Alchemist, the producer has made clear that the setback will not slow what comes next.