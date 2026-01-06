Kendrick Lamar’s landmark album good kid, m.A.A.d city has officially surpassed 10 million units sold in the United States as of January 2026, making the 2012 release eligible for Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

The milestone ties good kid, m.A.A.d city with DAMN. as Lamar’s most certified project to date. The achievement represents a significant jump from the album’s last official RIAA update, when it was certified 3x Platinum in June 2018.

Originally debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, good kid, m.A.A.d city moved 242,000 units in its first week and quickly established itself as a defining moment in modern hip hop. The album earned seven GRAMMY nominations and solidified Lamar’s reputation as one of the most compelling storytellers of his generation.

Widely praised for its cinematic narrative and cohesive vision, the project was later named the greatest concept album in history by Rolling Stone. More than a decade after its release, good kid, m.A.A.d city continues to resonate with listeners, cementing its legacy as one of hip hop’s most influential and enduring works.