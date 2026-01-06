Independent Vallejo, California, artist LaRussell has set a new world record for the highest price ever paid for a digital album purchase. NBA star Kyrie Irving spent $11,000 for LaRussell’s album Something’s In The Water, an amount that would require roughly three million Spotify streams to match.

Within the first 24 hours, LaRussell generated $57,000 from 2,600 fans. High-profile supporters also joined in, with Snoop Dogg purchasing the album for $2,500 and Cedric the Entertainer contributing $1,000.

The release is part of a bold experiment to sell 100,000 albums in 30 days without a label, streaming, or traditional distribution. The album is available exclusively through a direct-to-consumer, pay-what-you-want model starting at $1 on the EVEN platform. LaRussell is hosting a daily livestream dubbed the LaRussellthon, where he personally thanks fans and hand-burns CDs for supporters.

Data from the campaign highlights the strength of fan-driven economics. 97% of buyers paid above the minimum price, with the average purchase landing at $22.

“You (LaRussell) earned it. You deserve it. You worked your ass off so I thought I would just contribute…I know you will pay it forward…I’m putting my money where my mouth is,” Irving said.

“What LaRussell just proved is that streaming can come second,” said EVEN founder Mag Rodriguez. “This isn’t anti streaming; it’s about timing, ownership, and community.”