Netflix marked the one-year anniversary of Monday Night Raw with a full-scale Stranger Things takeover Monday night at Barclays Center, blending WWE spectacle with the hit series’ eerie world. WWE Superstars and fans of the Netflix series filled the arena as the Upside Down imagery transformed the ring, backstage area, and broadcast presentation.

Commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves opened the night from the iconic WSQK van, declaring, “We aren’t in Hawkins anymore,” as the Stranger Things theme echoed throughout the arena.

The visual elements extended beyond the ring. A Scoops Ahoy boat appeared backstage while a Demogorgon burst through Gorilla Position. The ring and announcers’ table were wrapped in creeping vines inspired by the Upside Down. Netflix’s Elle Duncan also unveiled a Stranger Things themed championship belt on display during the show.

The night delivered major in ring moments alongside the immersive setting. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY defeated The Kabuki Warriors to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Becky Lynch won the Women’s Intercontinental Championship from Maxxine Dupri. Liv Morgan defeated Lyra Valkyria with Roxanne Perez and Bayley at ringside. CM Punk retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with a victory over Bron Breakker.

Additional segments included Gunther addressing the WWE Universe and an attack on Stephanie Vaquer by Raquel Rodriguez.

The crossover event highlighted Netflix’s growing partnership with WWE, delivering a pop culture driven edition of Raw that merged wrestling action with the supernatural atmosphere of Stranger Things.