Ye’s next studio album, Bully, will arrive without any artificial intelligence elements, according to people close to the project. The clarification surfaced over the weekend as questions continued to circulate about the album’s production methods.

No AI is becoming a whole thing, like a verification stamp as the emerging technology has proliferated like wildfire across pop culture.

YEEZY has officially confirmed that Kanye West’s “BULLY” does not feature AI-generated vocals 👀 pic.twitter.com/rQgTh641FS — infolky (@infolky) January 4, 2026

Get this, music manager Peter Jideonwo addressed the speculation directly on X, writing, “(There) is no AI on bully.” The message was later reinforced by Milo Yiannopoulos, Yeezy’s former chief of staff, who added his own blunt confirmation online: “For those who need to hear it from a white man, No AI on Bully.”

What’s more, additional confirmation reportedly came from Yeezy’s support team, who echoed the same message in an email response shared by platform infolky.

The statements mark a notable shift from comments West made earlier in 2025. During a February conversation with Justin Laboy, the artist suggested the album would experiment with AI technology and even demonstrated how vocals could be altered. “It’s like the next version of sampling,” he said at the time. “Like when sampling happened, they hated it.”

Here’s the thing, despite that earlier preview, Bully is now set to release on Jan. 30 with a more traditional creative approach. The album is expected to feature 13 tracks, including several that listeners have already heard, such as “Preacher Man,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Damn,” “Last Breath,” and “Losing Your Mind.”

So No AI. There you have it.