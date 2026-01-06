Looks like Tyler Perry is shaking things up in 2026 with his hit series Sistas. The show is heading into its tenth season with notable changes to its ensemble, signaling a new chapter for the long-running BET drama. Two new actors are stepping into series regular roles as the show reshapes its core dynamics.

@sistasonbet [FULL TRAILER] When the truth comes knocking, no one walks away unchanged. Mark your calendars for the season premiere of Sistas, this Wednesday at 9/8c! #SistasOnBET ♬ original sound – SistasOnBET

Jordan Colman and Tunde Oyeneyin are joining the cast this season, while Angela Beyince, Devale Ellis, Brian Jordan Jr., Chris Warren and Monti Washington return as regulars. At the same time, longtime cast members Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown will not be back as series regulars for Season 10 after anchoring the show for its first nine seasons as Karen Mott and Sabrina Hollins. It remains unclear whether either will make appearances to close out their storylines.

Colman enters the series as Cheyenne Barnes, described as “a fiercely confident hairstylist whose bold sexuality and razor-sharp wit command attention, masking the emotional scars she’s carried for years. Though driven by a desire for luxury and ease, her reunion with her sister Andi slowly peels back layers of guarded vulnerability she’s long tried to bury.”

Oyeneyin takes on the role of Madison Truitt, “a powerful, self-assured entrepreneur whose commanding presence and unapologetic ambition have carved her a space in a male-dominated world. Beneath her polished exterior lies a yearning for love and partnership—one that matches her strength, despite whispers that her standards are too high.”

Tyler Perry reflected on the milestone in a statement, saying, “The longevity of Sistas is a testament to the incredible audience who has so deeply connected to the show. I know they will be invested in every plot line, every character, and a lot is going to happen this season. As always, we’ve got some big surprises, twists, and turns. It will not disappoint!”

BET president Louis Carr added, “Reaching a 10th season is a significant milestone that speaks to the incredible connection Tyler Perry’s Sistas has forged with our audience.”

Sistas Season 10 premieres January 7 at 9 p.m. on BET.