Why SuperSure is Turning Back to Hand-Painted Walls for its Wells Fargo Center Penthouse with Super Buddha

Photo Credit: SPACE305

Technology promises speed, precision, and infinite scalability. Yet some of the world’s most innovative companies are investing in what seems to be the opposite, intentionality.

This countercurrent is visible inside SuperSure’s headquarters at Miami’s Wells Fargo Center. A company built on automation and predictive analytics chose not a futuristic aesthetic, but an artisanal one by collaborating with the anonymous artist Super Buddha.

One example of Super Buddha’s work in the office is a series of columns stretching along a wall of windows, each with a uniquely colored tree trunk. Each column bears the marks of deliberate, incremental work. Brushstrokes vary in density. Edges waver slightly. The motif of a tree trunk repeats, but no two renderings are identical. The cumulative effect is a pattern of individuality within structure.

Photo Credit: SPACE305

For companies navigating the abstractions of new technology or the everyday demands of business, the appeal is clear. Hand-painted spaces suggest presence, care, and long-term investment. They also imply durability. Where digital interfaces update weekly, painted walls age slowly, acquiring meaning through time rather than through patches and versions.