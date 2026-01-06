Teyana Taylor is ringing in the new year by revisiting music from her GRAMMY®-nominated album Escape Room through a new series of intimate performances shared on her creative platform, Cartunezzzz. The singer released several sultry renditions of fan favorites ,including “Bed of Roses,” “Final Destination,” “Pum Pum Jump,” and “All Your Heart.”

Cartunezzzz is designed as a live music experience that allows artists to step outside of the real world and into a space fueled by imagination. Inspired by the comfort and creativity of cartoons, the platform taps into nostalgia while celebrating individuality and artistic freedom.

“A live music series that allows artist to comfortably step outside of the real world.” The concept draws from the idea that cartoons have long served as a safe space where imagination thrives, odd characters are embraced, and diversity is celebrated without limits.

Taylor created Cartunezzzz alongside The Aunties to merge music and visual art into a fully immersive experience. The platform invites viewers into an animated universe where surrealism meets self expression and artists are encouraged to explore without boundaries.

Through Cartunezzzz, Taylor continues expanding her creative world, offering fans a space where sound, visuals, and storytelling collide with playful freedom and intention.