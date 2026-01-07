A new mugshot of disgraced rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, has surfaced online just hours into the first day of his three-month federal prison stint, reigniting attention around the controversial entertainer’s legal troubles.

The image, widely shared across social media platforms early this week, shows 6ix9ine in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, where he surrendered to begin serving time for violating the terms of his supervised release. The surrender on Tuesday was livestreamed by internet personality Adin Ross, who accompanied the rapper to the facility in a moment turned social media event.

In a final Instagram post before entering custody, 6ix9ine thanked fans and followers, writing, “Thank you guys so much see you in 3 months,” followed by a heart emoji. The newly circulated mugshot shows him in detention attire with a solemn expression as he begins his sentence. The photo comes amid ongoing online debate about his legal history and public persona.

6ix9ine just turned himself in to feds on Adin Ross’ stream to begin his 3 month jail sentence, where he’ll be housed alongside inmates such as Nicolás Maduro and Luigi Mangione pic.twitter.com/XQFPZ2ekvH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 6, 2026

The current sentence stems from a 2023 arrest in Florida, where authorities discovered drugs at his home while he was still under federal supervised release tied to his 2018 racketeering conviction. After pleading guilty to possession, he agreed to serve a short prison term; a three-month sentence that prosecutors and his legal team negotiated to resolve the violation.

6ix9ine’s federal racketeering case from 2018 was one of the most high profile in recent music history, marked by his cooperation with prosecutors and testimony against associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. At the time, his cooperation reduced his prison time, but it also made him one of the most polarizing figures in Hip Hop. Since his release, he remained under strict supervision, which ultimately led to the recent violation.

The new mugshot has fueled conversation online, with reactions ranging from mockery to discussion about his legal circumstances. Some critics saw the image as emblematic of the ongoing challenges 6ix9ine has faced since rising to fame, while others defended his right to serve his sentence with dignity.

6ix9ine himself addressed the environment at MDC Brooklyn ahead of his surrender in a social media video, joking about the high profile inmates currently housed there, including Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and murder suspect Luigi Mangione. In the clip, he quipped about “playing chess” and eating ramen with his cellmates, using his trademark brash humor to frame the situation.

The rapper’s decision to engage with the surrender process as a public moment rather than a private legal obligation has drawn mixed reactions. Critics argue his behavior amplifies controversy rather than focusing on accountability, while supporters say he is simply navigating his reality with the persona that defined his career.

As 6ix9ine serves his federal sentence, the circulation of the new mugshot underscores how even routine legal processes can become fodder for online attention when they involve a figure as polarizing and media savvy as the rapper.