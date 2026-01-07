Bruno Mars has confirmed that his next solo album is officially complete, signaling a major return to a standalone release for the first time in nearly a decade. The project will mark his first solo album since 2016’s 24K Magic, which went on to dominate award season and earn multiple Grammy wins.

My album is done. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 5, 2026

Although Mars has not released a solo album in recent years, he has remained highly active musically. In 2021, he joined forces with Anderson .Paak to form Silk Sonic, releasing An Evening With Silk Sonic. The collaborative album paid homage to 1970s funk and soul and became a critical and commercial success, sweeping several major Grammy categories.

More recently, Mars continued his global run in 2024 with “APT.,” a collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Rosé. The single reached No. 1 worldwide and earned three Grammy nominations, further cementing his cross-genre and international appeal.