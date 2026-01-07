Diddy headshot credit to Steven Gomillion

Diddy’s incarceration has left his employees out to dry. A new report reveals Diddy’s team members aren’t getting paid while the mogul is behind bars for a prostitution conviction.

According to TMZ, Diddy’s money is being managed by Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, but a collective of attorneys and staffers, some of whom are working on his lengthy run of civil suits, have not been paid.

Speaking against that report, Diddy’s rep Juda Engelmayer calls cap: “People, personnel, and attorneys are all being paid, and no one is leaving.”

“Sean Combs controls his own finances,” she continued. “Everyone gets paid for their work once it’s completed and confirmed, after routine review.”

TMZ states invoices have to be submitted to Tri Star for approval, and some get denied.