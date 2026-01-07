Who’s dropping when is the questions. Talk of a new J. Cole project is gaining momentum after comments made by podcast hosts Rory and Mal sent fans into speculation mode this week. During a recent episode, the duo suggested that an album long rumored for a Christmas release may now be arriving sooner than expected.

Podcasters, Rory and Mal, who have carved out a respected lane in hip-hop media since their departure from the Joe Budden Podcast, are known for commentary shaped by industry access. That credibility fueled immediate attention when Mal referenced an upcoming drop tied to a shifted timeline.

Mal claims J. Cole is dropping his Album this Thursday:



“I thought he was going to drop on Christmas— I was a little early. Maybe some things didn’t get cleared with the industry being closed but he is dropping on Thursday night”



Y’all believe the latest Rory & Mal claim? pic.twitter.com/uzsCAIhpC9 — Caleb (@CalebFromX) January 6, 2026

“I mentioned an album coming for Christmas,” Mal said. “I might have just been a bit premature; I mean, it’s dropping this Thursday. Thursday night.”

Get this, although Mal did not name an artist, Rory quickly inferred the discussion centered on J. Cole, whose long-teased project The Fall Off has been the subject of years of anticipation. Mal stopped short of confirming the artist, but the implication was enough to ignite widespread online debate.

The conversation briefly explored other possibilities, including rising rapper Doechii. Some listeners also pointed to uncertainty surrounding Playboi Carti’s delayed Whole Lotta Red Deluxe, further muddying the waters. Still, much of the attention remained fixed on J. Cole, given the timing and the weight attached to his next official album.

J. Cole last released Might Delete Later, a project widely viewed as experimental rather than a core statement. The Fall Off, by contrast, has been framed as a defining chapter in his catalog. If the hints prove accurate, fans could soon be hearing the next major installment from an artist known for patience, precision, and deliberate timing.