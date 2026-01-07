The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with head coach John Harbaugh, the team announced Tuesday, bringing an end to one of the longest and most successful coaching tenures in franchise history.

Harbaugh took over as head coach in 2008 and led the Ravens for 18 years, compiling a 180-113 regular-season record. During his time in Baltimore, he established the team as a consistent contender and one of the NFL’s most stable organizations.

His tenure was highlighted by a Super Bowl victory during the 2012 season, achieved in just his fifth year as a head coach. Harbaugh also earned AP NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2019 after guiding the Ravens to a 14-2 record and an AFC North title. That division crown was one of six Harbaugh captured during his run in Baltimore.

Under Harbaugh, the Ravens became known for their physical identity, adaptability, and strong locker room culture. He coached multiple roster eras and quarterback transitions while maintaining long term competitiveness.

The decision signals a significant shift for the Ravens as the franchise looks toward a new chapter. The organization has not yet announced plans for an interim coach or a timeline for naming Harbaugh’s replacement.