Kevin Hart has announced a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group, marking a major step in expanding his personal brand globally. Under the agreement, Hart and Authentic will co-own and manage the Kevin Hart brand, with plans to extend it into new verticals and international markets using Authentic’s established brand platform.

Kevin Hart and Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Authentic

As part of the deal, Hart also becomes a shareholder in Authentic, whose portfolio includes more than 50 brands and reaches nearly one billion social media followers worldwide. The company generates approximately $32 billion in annual systemwide retail sales, underscoring the scale of the opportunity for Hart’s growing business empire.

“This partnership is about acceleration, growth and diversification. I’ve spent years building businesses and creating opportunities, and joining Authentic gives me the platform and global infrastructure to take my brand to the next level,” Hart said. “Becoming a shareholder allows me to co-own some of the most recognizable IP of all time while building my own brand legacy. I want the Hart name to live on for generations to come and be something that my grandkids and their grandkids will be able to be proud of.”

Hart’s career spans blockbuster films, global comedy tours, streaming ventures, consumer products, and fitness partnerships, supported by an audience of more than 292 million social media followers. His business portfolio includes Hartbeat Productions, Gran Coramino, Fabletics, and several other category-defining ventures.

“Kevin is one of the most dynamic entertainers and entrepreneurs of our time,” said Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Authentic. “His creative vision, business instincts and cultural impact are unmatched.”

Corey Salter, President of Entertainment and International at Authentic, added, “Our strategy has always been to partner with visionary leaders who are building brands with long-term global relevance.”

The partnership places Hart alongside Authentic partners such as David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal, as the company continues to grow its global IP ecosystem across culture, sports, and entertainment.