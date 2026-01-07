Possession of an Apple Watch has resulted in a lengthy stay in solitary confinement for Lil Durk. His legal team has revealed Durkio has been in solitary confinement for 131 days and has now filed a motion, stating Durk was held “without process” and citing a potential violation of the Eighth Amendment.

Representing Durk is Christy O’Connor, who states that the Chicago Drill legend has not had access to commissary and is only allowed one phone call a month, with no in-person visits.

“[Lil Durk] is confined to a very small jail cell, just large enough for a single bed, a toilet, and a sink,” O’Connor detailed. “The deleterious effects of extended solitary confinement on an inmate’s psychological well-being are well-documented.”

Durk is being held at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center, according to Complex, and that facility is offering conflicting explanations for his lengthy solitary stint.