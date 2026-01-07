Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to dominate NBA All-Star Voting 2026, holding the top spots in the Western and Eastern Conferences in the league’s second fan returns.

Dončić remains the overall leader in fan voting with 2,229,811 votes. The rest of the Western Conference top five stays unchanged, led by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić with 1,998,560 votes. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry follows with 1,844,903, while Oklahoma City Thunder standout Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits fourth at 1,554,468. San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama rounds out the top five with 1,321,985 votes. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is close behind in sixth place.

In the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo leads with 2,092,284 votes. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has surged into second with 1,916,497 votes, narrowly ahead of Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey at 1,908,978. Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham ranks fourth, followed by Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown trails closely in sixth.

Fan voting accounts for 50 percent of the total vote to determine All Star starters, with current NBA players and a media panel each contributing 25 percent. Starters are selected regardless of position this year.

Voting concludes Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with starters announced Jan. 19 on NBC and Peacock. The NBA All Star Game airs Feb. 15 from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.