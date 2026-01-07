This just happened. A 37-year-old woman died Wednesday morning after being shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent during an encounter in south Minneapolis, an incident that quickly sparked protests and sharp disagreement between local and federal officials.

Here’s the incident and we warn you it may be disturbing:

BREAKING: ICE appears to have murdered a woman in Minneapolis.



HERES THE VIDEO. https://t.co/b1CMI2xjiE — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 7, 2026

Another angle:

Here's another angle of the moment when ICE murdered this innocent woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/9SJO9Sq8KF — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 7, 2026

The shooting occurred around 9:40 a.m. near the intersection of 34th Street and Portland Avenue. According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE agents were blocked by a vehicle and faced what officials described as an attempt to run them over. Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin labeled the incident “an act of domestic terrorism,” stating that the agent fired to protect officers on scene.

The now viral video footage circulating online shows masked federal agents approaching a red SUV that was partially blocking the roadway. One agent stands near the front of the vehicle while another reaches toward the driver’s side window and door handle. The vehicle reverses briefly and then moves forward, steering away from the agent in front. Moments later, an agent fires three shots into the car. No ICE officers appeared to be struck or knocked down.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey forcefully rejected the federal narrative after reviewing the video himself.

“They’re already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense,” Frey said at a press conference. “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly – that is bullshit.”

Frey accused federal agents of escalating tensions in the city and added, “Get the fuck out of Minneapolis,” while also urging residents to remain calm.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz echoed those concerns, calling the death “preventable” and “unnecessary.”

🚨 WALZ UNLOADS



Tim Walz:



“Do you have no decency? We have someone dead in their car for no reason whatsoever. I warned this would create chaos. I warned an innocent person would be killed. And that’s exactly what happened.”



This is what reckless force looks like.



And now… pic.twitter.com/ibWpKFE5V9 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 7, 2026

“We have someone dead in their car for no reason whatsoever,” Walz said. “I feel your anger, I am angry. They want a show, we can’t give it to them.”

Walz announced he issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard if needed, while encouraging peaceful protest as demonstrations grew near the scene.

Now here’s Trump’s response:

You can all be the judge as to what really happened here but it looks like the video is clear.