Netflix is officially bringing Star Search back to the spotlight with a high-profile judging panel and a live, interactive format. The streaming giant announced that Grammy Award-nominated artist Jelly Roll, Golden Globe-nominated and Emmy-winning actor Sarah Michelle Gellar, and television personality and New York Times bestselling author Chrissy Teigen will serve as judges on the reimagined series.

Star Search premieres live on January 20, 2026, with Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor Anthony Anderson set to host. The five-week live event will air new episodes every Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET and 6:00 PM PT, giving viewers multiple chances each week to engage with the competition.

A key feature of the revival is real-time voting, allowing audiences watching live to help decide which contestants advance. Fans can vote directly through their remote or by tapping the screen while watching on the Netflix mobile app, making the viewing experience more interactive than ever.

The updated Star Search honors the legacy of the original series, which helped launch the careers of major stars including Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, and Adam Sandler. After being off the air for two decades, the show returns with a modernized approach aimed at both longtime fans and new viewers.

Each episode will showcase emerging performers across multiple categories, including music, dance, comedy, variety, magic, and juniors. With a structured competition format and weekly eliminations, the series is designed to build momentum and keep stakes high throughout its live run.

The show is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Jason Raff and David Friedman serving as showrunners.