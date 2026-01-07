Nicole Scherzinger welcomed 2026 in unforgettable fashion, sharing exclusive images from her one-night-only New Year’s Eve performance at One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives. The intimate celebration took place on the luxury resort’s private island, where Scherzinger rang in the new year alongside fiancé Thom Evans, close friend Chloe Flower, and resort guests.

The singer delivered a brief beachside set featuring several fan favorite hits before taking center stage for a live countdown as midnight approached. As the clock struck twelve, fireworks lit up the shoreline of the Indian Ocean, creating a dramatic backdrop for the moment.

Scherzinger later shared highlights from the evening on social media, offering fans a glimpse into the celebration and reflecting on the significance of starting the year through music. In her caption, she wrote:

“HAPPY NEW YEAR, everyone!!!✨ I am so GRATEFUL to be starting 2026 doing what I love in the most beautiful place! Thank you @ooreethirah for having me 🥹 I am sending LOVE and wishing everyone health, healing and the courage to go fiercely and faithfully after their purpose and passion into this new year! 🎇.”

The post quickly drew attention from fans and fellow artists, marking a joyful and personal start to the year for Scherzinger in one of the world’s most picturesque destinations.