Prime Video has unveiled first-look photos and a trailer for Relationship Goals, an upcoming romantic comedy starring Kelly Rowland and Clifford “Method Man” Smith. Directed by Linda Mendoza, the film will stream globally beginning February 4 and carries a PG-13 rating with a runtime of one hour and 31 minutes.

Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel by Michael Todd, Relationship Goals centers on ambition, love, and second chances. Rowland stars as Leah Caldwell, a brilliant television producer on the verge of making history as the first woman to lead New York’s top morning show. Her plans are complicated when her ex, Jarrett Roy, played by Method Man, reenters her life to compete for the same role, claiming personal growth inspired by the book Relationship Goals.

As Leah’s close circle of friends embraces the book’s message, they begin reevaluating their own relationships and priorities. Leah, however, remains focused on shattering professional barriers, even as lingering chemistry with Jarrett challenges her resolve.

The cast also includes Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Matt Walsh. The screenplay was written by Laura Lekkos, Michael Elliot, and Cory Tynan. The film is produced by DeVon Franklin and executive produced by Bart Lipton, Michael Todd, and Kelly Rowland.

Relationship Goals blends romance, humor, and career-driven storytelling, positioning itself as a heartfelt addition to Prime Video’s early 2026 slate.