The Screen Actors Guild unveiled the 2026 Actor Award nominations, delivering a mix of expected contenders and notable surprises across film and television as the awards season continues to take shape.

In film, Sinners emerged as a strong presence. Michael B. Jordan earned a nomination for Lead Male Actor, while the film also picked up supporting nominations for Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton. One Battle After Another also made a major showing, with Chase Infiniti landing a Lead Female Actor nomination and Teyana Taylor recognized in the Supporting Female Actor category. Both films received ensemble nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Television nominations reflected a competitive year, with Sterling K. Brown recognized for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Paradise. Limited series and television movie categories highlighted performances from Jason Bateman, Stephen Graham, Charlie Hunnam, Claire Danes, Sarah Snook, Michelle Williams, and others.

Drama series acting categories featured a strong mix of veterans and rising stars, including Walton Goggins, Gary Oldman, Noah Wyle, Parker Posey, Keri Russell, and Rhea Seehorn. Comedy acting nominations included Ike Barinholtz, Ted Danson, Martin Short, Kathryn Hahn, Jean Smart, and Jenna Ortega.

Ensemble categories underscored the breadth of collaboration across television, with nominations going to casts from The Diplomat, Landman, The Pitt, Severance, and The White Lotus in drama, and Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and The Studio in comedy.

The stunt ensemble category recognized action-driven series Andor, Landman, The Last of Us, Squid Game, and Stranger Things.

With nominations spanning prestige dramas, comedies, and genre hits, the 2026 Actor Awards set the stage for a wide-open race as winners will be decided by fellow performers.