An adult film star and social media personality has ignited a new controversy involving New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, publicly claiming that he is the father of her child and demanding a DNA test to prove it.

Alissa Alcantara, who posts online under the handle “DopeChick69,” took to Instagram this week with a series of posts alleging that Williamson could be the biological father of her toddler. Alongside her claims, she shared what she described as “proof,” including a screenshot of a $2,000 Zelle payment tied to a name she says is associated with Williamson. Alcantara characterized the transfer as “support” and urged a formal DNA test to resolve the matter.

In her posts, Alcantara also included a video clip showing herself with her young child and a man she says resembles Williamson — though none of the content has been independently verified by credible news outlets or representatives for Williamson.

The unfolding drama has spread rapidly across social media, with fans dissecting the screenshots, debating whether wealthy athletes even use Zelle, and weighing in on the allegations. Some users defended Williamson, noting that screenshots alone do not constitute proof of paternity. Others criticized him for remaining silent amid the noise.

Williamson, who has made headlines over the past few years for his on-court play and personal life, including a confirmed relationship with his girlfriend Ahkeema and the expected birth of their daughter, has not publicly responded to Alcantara’s claims. There is no official statement, legal filing, or confirmation that a paternity test has been requested or initiated beyond the social media posts.

The current situation is not the first time Williamson’s personal life has been the subject of public speculation. In 2023, adult film star Moriah Mills also made claims about a relationship with Williamson shortly after he and Ahkeema announced their pregnancy, though that episode did not lead to any verified legal action.

At this stage, the new allegations remain unverified social media claims. Until a DNA test is formally requested through legal channels or confirmed by a representative for either party, the story will likely remain in the realm of online speculation rather than confirmed fact.