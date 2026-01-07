Starz has released the trailer for season two of The BMF Documentary Blowing Money Fast, the 50 Cent executive produced docuseries that expands the Black Mafia Family story beyond scripted television. The six episode season will begin streaming on the Starz app on January 16, 2026.

The new season centers on an exclusive interview with Terry Lee “Southwest Tee” Flenory, one of BMF’s co founders, who speaks in depth about the organization’s rise, collapse, and the personal fallout that followed. For the first time on the series, Southwest Tee directly addresses his fractured relationship with his brother Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, adding a more intimate layer to the BMF narrative.

The docuseries arrives amid ongoing tension between executive producer 50 Cent and Big Meech. Their public rift began earlier this year after Big Meech, following his release from prison, aligned with Rick Ross for a welcome home concert. The move drew sharp criticism from 50 Cent, who took to social media to air his frustration and later extended that criticism to Lil Meech, the actor who portrayed his father in Starz’s scripted drama BMF.

The drama series itself has since been canceled, a decision that fueled speculation about 50 Cent’s role in its ending. Speaking with Deadline in November, the mogul pushed back on that narrative, explaining that the show’s ratings had already begun to decline and that creative decisions played a significant role. According to him, the network would have continued the series if the numbers justified it, emphasizing that the cancellation was not a unilateral decision.

Season two of The BMF Documentary Blowing Money Fast follows another recent 50 Cent produced nonfiction success, Sean Combs The Reckoning, which debuted on Netflix last month and quickly climbed the platform’s charts. Together, the projects signal a continued shift toward documentary storytelling, where unresolved conflicts, firsthand accounts, and unfiltered perspectives take center stage.

With its focus on Southwest Tee and the internal fractures within BMF, the upcoming season positions itself as a deeper, more reflective chapter in the franchise, one that explores legacy, loyalty, and consequence beyond the mythology.