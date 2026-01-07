Tekashi 6ix9ine has officially turned himself in to begin serving his 3 month federal jail sentence, and he did it in front of the internet.

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, reported to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to serve time for violating the terms of his supervised release. Streamer Adin Ross drove him to the facility and broadcast the final moments of his freedom, turning what is usually a quiet surrender into a full social media event. Before checking in, 6ix9ine posted a final Instagram message that read, “Thank you guys so much see you in 3 months,” followed by a heart emoji.

6ix9ine just turned himself in to feds on Adin Ross’ stream to begin his 3 month jail sentence, where he’ll be housed alongside inmates such as Nicolás Maduro and Luigi Mangione pic.twitter.com/XQFPZ2ekvH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 6, 2026

The supervised release violation stems from the long shadow of his 2018 federal racketeering case and the conditions that followed his early release. This time, the headline is less about courtroom drama and more about the reality of serving time at one of the country’s most notorious federal facilities.

6ix9ine also leaned into the spectacle by talking about who he believes is currently housed at MDC Brooklyn, including Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In a video posted ahead of his surrender, 6ix9ine joked about his history of ending up incarcerated around high profile figures, saying, “Now, I’m about to go meet the president of Venezuela,” before adding, “Oh, and I’m about to meet Luigi too. I’m about to play chess with them, eat ramen noodles.”

For 6ix9ine, the livestream and the jokes may be brand consistent, but the next 3 months are still real time, in a real federal jail, with real consequences.