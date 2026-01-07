NVIDIA

Universal Music Group has announced a new collaboration with NVIDIA aimed at shaping the future of music discovery, creation, and engagement through responsible artificial intelligence. The partnership brings together NVIDIA’s advanced AI infrastructure and UMG’s extensive catalog, which spans millions of tracks across every genre and era.

The two companies will jointly conduct research and development focused on advancing human creativity while protecting artist rights and ensuring proper compensation. Central to the initiative is the expansion of NVIDIA’s Music Flamingo model, which is designed to deliver deeper and more intuitive music discovery. Built on NVIDIA’s Audio Flamingo architecture, the model analyzes full-length tracks to understand harmony, structure, lyrics, emotion, and cultural context, allowing fans to explore music beyond traditional tags or genres.

The collaboration also aims to enhance fan engagement by enabling more interactive experiences between artists and listeners. These tools are expected to help artists present their work with greater depth, while giving fans new ways to connect with music through emotional and narrative elements rather than basic metadata.

To support creators directly, UMG and NVIDIA will launch an artist incubator that brings musicians, songwriters, and producers into the development process of AI-powered creative tools. This hands-on approach is intended to preserve originality and authenticity while avoiding generic AI-generated outputs.

Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG’s Chairman and CEO, said, “We’re excited to establish this ground-breaking strategic relationship which unites the world’s leading technology company with the world’s leading music company in a shared mission to harness revolutionary AI technology to dramatically advance the interests of the creative community and the role of music in global culture.”

Richard Kerris, NVIDIA VP and GM of Media, added, “We’re entering an era where a music catalog can be explored like an intelligent universe — conversational, contextual, and genuinely interactive”.

The collaboration will also build on UMG’s existing use of NVIDIA infrastructure, leveraging creative hubs like Abbey Road Studios and Capitol Studios as the companies work to set new standards for innovation and responsibility in the music industry.