Bruno Mars has officially announced his next solo era. Less than a day after revealing that his latest project was finished, the singer confirmed on Wednesday that his new album, The Romantic, will be released on Feb. 27, with fresh music arriving this Friday.

The upcoming release marks Mars’ fourth solo studio album and his first since 2016’s 24K Magic, which went on to win multiple Grammy Awards and cemented his status as a global pop and R&B powerhouse.

In the years since his last solo effort, Mars has remained active through collaborations, most notably by forming Silk Sonic with Anderson.Paak. Their 2021 album An Evening With Silk Sonic celebrated classic funk and soul influences and earned several Grammy wins.

With The Romantic, Mars now turns his focus back to a solo spotlight, setting the stage for his first individual album rollout in nearly a decade.