Fanatics has officially confirmed that Tom Brady, Jay Z, Kevin Hart and Travis Scott will return to Fanatics Fest NYC this July, launching the first major talent announcement for the 2026 edition of the event. The reveal signals another blockbuster year for what has become one of the most high-profile sports and culture festivals in the world.

The initial announcement was unveiled through a live Twitch stream that blended sports fandom, gaming culture and digital entertainment. Hosted by New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo, who will appear at the festival for a second straight year, the broadcast introduced talent through a custom Royal Rumble-style virtual match. Thirty athletes and personalities were revealed in real time as animated avatars entered a digital ring, giving fans a dynamic preview of what is ahead.

The first wave of confirmed participants spans multiple sports, eras and entertainment worlds. Among those joining the lineup are Aaron Judge, Kevin Durant, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Freddie Freeman, Mike Tyson, Malik Nabers, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Diana Taurasi, Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson, Grant Hill, Klay Thompson, Trae Young, CC Sabathia, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and many more.

Following the live reveal, highlights from the stream were quickly shared across social platforms, helping amplify excitement and fuel ongoing conversation. Additional talent announcements, programming details and interactive fan experiences are expected to roll out in the coming months.

Fanatics Fest 2026 is scheduled for July 16 through July 19 at the Javits Center in New York City. The full list of announced talent is available now at FanaticsFest.com, with tickets currently on sale and photo and autograph experiences to be announced soon.