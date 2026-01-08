He’s back outside. Fetty Wap is officially free after completing most of a six-year federal sentence connected to a major drug trafficking case, according to his representatives. The Paterson, New Jersey, rapper was released from custody this morning, bringing an end to a legal saga that began more than three years ago and stalled one of hip-hop’s most recognizable careers of the 2010s.

Check this out, in a statement shared exclusively with The Shade Room, the artist addressed supporters and outlined his next chapter. “I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support, it truly means everything to me. Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation. I am supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students. This way they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”

Fetty Wap was arrested in October 2021 at Citi Field in Queens, just before a scheduled Rolling Loud performance. Federal authorities accused him of participating in a drug distribution conspiracy that operated between mid-2019 and mid-2020, moving large quantities of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across multiple states.

He pleaded guilty in August 2022 to a single conspiracy charge centered on cocaine, a move that avoided far harsher penalties tied to other counts. A federal judge later sentenced him to six years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Originally expected to remain incarcerated until 2027, adjustments to his sentence led to today’s early release. The period behind bars marked a sharp pause in a career launched by the chart-dominating “Trap Queen,” which once pushed him into the mainstream spotlight.