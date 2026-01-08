Jim Jones and Cam’ron reignited tensions on Instagram after a joke about cold weather and unpaid bills turned into a public exchange. The situation escalated when 50 Cent added fuel to the conversation, drawing even more attention to the back-and-forth.

The dispute began after Cam’ron shared a meme referencing freezing temperatures in New York and financial stress. “Herd it was 7 degrees in da Bronx last night 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂😂😂,” Cam wrote.

Jim Jones goes off on Camron after he posted a meme about people having no heat with the rent due then 50 Cent chimes in pic.twitter.com/krJY7Ae5jo — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 8, 2026

Jim Jones quickly responded in the comments with a heated message. “U soft, U whole crew soft, Freakey soft too, U wanna play pull up let [the] people how soft u are chump.”

Cam’ron fired back without holding back, mocking Jones over his age and alleged financial issues. “Jomo you 50 and still wanna pull up 😂😂 I got the video of you breaking in ya own studio tryna trigga the heat system. And chasing ya landlord around in his car cause he want his rent. YOU ARE 50!! Go ‘pull up’ on that heat bill.”

The exchange quickly circulated across social media, with fans reacting to the sharp insults and longtime rivalry resurfacing in real time. While neither artist has indicated whether the argument will continue, the moment highlights how quickly online jokes can spiral into full-blown hip hop drama.